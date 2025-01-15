Man Utd set to loan out 3 young talents this January with several sides interested

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United are sending out a trio of youngsters on loans this winter.

The Red Devils have already or are to loan out Ethan Ennis, Ethan Williams, and Ethan Wheatley.

Ennis has secured a move to Doncaster Rovers, while Wheatley and Williams are awaiting deals.

Leyton Orient and Stockport County in League One want Williams, while Wheatley is also in demand.

The Red Devils, per The Mail, want to find the ideal loans where their players can thrive.

United do not want any of them to return after having not played enough games.

