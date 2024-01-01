Tribal Football
Birmingham sign talented 22 year old midfielder from Northhampton

Birmingham City have secured an important signing ahead of the new season.

The League One club, who were relegated last term, have signed Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard.

The 22-year-old had spent the past two seasons on loan at Northampton Town.

"I felt like the time was right," Leonard told BluesTV.

"And I knew that Blues was the club that I wanted to play for so I really pushed for the deal to go through.

"Based on where I am in my career and where Birmingham are trying to get to, I just felt like the ambition of this club really matched my own."

