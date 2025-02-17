Barcelona watching Borussia Dortmund winger Bynoe-Gittens

Barcelona are interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Sport says Barcelona jave followed the 20-year-old's progress this season.

Barça are in the market to strengthen the attacking options of coach Hansi Flick's attack, with Bynoe-Gittens on their radar.

The England U21 winger has a contract that extends until the summer of 2028 with BVB.

Still only 20, Bynoe-Gittens has so far scored 16 goals and provided 14 assists in 91 matches for Dortmund.