Arsenal loanee Patino “finding it difficult to adapt" at Deportivo La Coruna

Former Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino is not enjoying himself in Spain so far.

The highly rated youth star, who is now 21, is not having the best of starts to life at Deportivo La Coruna.

Patino has played just three times in La Liga 2, while he has only made a single start.

Per Marca, he is “finding it difficult to adapt at the club” despite being the club’s “star signing” in the summer.

They do add that the player’s “enthusiasm seems unbreakable” and that they believe he will come good.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that they can eventually see their former youth product become a first team star at another team.

