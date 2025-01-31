Al Ahil willing to pay buyout clause of Villarreal star Baena

Al Ahli have launched a push for Villarreal star Alex Baena.

The Spain winger has attracted approaches from Aston Villa, Barcelona and Newcastle this month, but has remained with the Yellow Submarine.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Al Ahli have now come forward with a move for Baena.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Al Ahli have serious interest in Alex Baena as they’re willing to trigger the release clause worth €60m for Spanish winger from Villarreal.

"Decision up to the player, as @Nilsola10 revealed; while Villarreal hope for Alex to stay."