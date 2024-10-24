Several Saudi Pro League clubs interested in Begiristain after leaving Man City

Several Saudi Pro League interested in Begiristain after leaving Man City

Soon to depart Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain may have a new job offer.

The Spaniard is set to take leave from City at the end of the season, amid uncertainty about manager Pep Guardiola’s position.

Per The Mirror, clubs in the Middle East are prepared to offer him a lot of money for his services.

There is said to be a lot of interest in the 60-year-old from the Saudi Pro League.

They are seeking to bring in more of the most recognisable players in the world to their league.

However, Begiristain may be ready to enjoy retirement after many successful years in the sport.