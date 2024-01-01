Salah eager to sign new contract after Slot's opening games prove a success

Tribal Football
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is eager to sign a new contract to extend his stay at Anfield.

The Egyptian is being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League as a free agent in the summer.

Salah even indicated after a 3-0 win over Manchester United that he was in his last season at the club.

However, Liverpool Echo state that Salah wants to stay and hopes to agree to a new contract.

Al-Ittihad are the team most keen on bringing him to the Middle East, even bidding for him last summer.

But Salah is happy in the Premier League and knows he has many years left at the top level.

