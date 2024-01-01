Tribal Football
Ortega disheartened after Ederson stays as first choice goalkeeper at Man City

Stefan Ortega, goalkeeper for Manchester City, is discontented due to not being first-choice goalkeeper.

At 31 years, Ortega was hoping to become the primary goalkeeper if Ederson had decided to leave Etihad Stadium for the Saudi Pro League.

However, Ederson chose to remain, relegating Ortega to the bench and restricting his playtime to cup matches.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has indicated that Ortega is disheartened by the turn of events.

He is eager for consistent playtime to bolster his chances of being called up to the German national team.

The shot stopper will be considering his future in January, unless there is a reassurance from the club that he will be the no.1 in 2025/2026.

