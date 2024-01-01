Howe leaves two key players out of preseason squad who could leave this summer

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has left both Garang Kuol and Alex Murphy out of his squad for preseason.

The Magpies are heading to Japan as part of their preparations for the new campaign.

As they prepare to take on two J-League teams in friendlies, Kuol and Murphy will not be in attendance.

Kuol was an unused substitute in a recent game, but is likely to be loaned out for first team game time.

Other under-21 players, such as Trevan Sanusi, Alfie Harrison, Ben Parkinson and Cathal Heffernan, are going on the trip.

Per Chronicle Live, the future of Murphy is also very much up in the air at present.