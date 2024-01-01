Harry Kewell sacked from Japanese side after being booed off the pitch

Former Leeds United and Liverpool winger Harry Kewell has lost his latest managerial job.

The Australian, who struggled with injury issues throughout his career, had been in Japan since December 2023.

However, he has now lost his job after being sacked by Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos.

Kewell, 45, won just 15 of his 33 games in charge and was booed by home fans in a recent game.

His team are in 12th place in the league, having been within the top two of the J League since 2019.