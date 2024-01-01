Carroll admits he is losing money each month playing for Bordeaux

Former Liverpool and Newcastle striker Andy Carroll has claimed he is losing money due to a career choice.

Carroll is said to have been given the chance to play in the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career.

However, he turned down the move to play for fourth-tier French fallen giants Bordeaux.

Carroll stated on earning €3,500 a month, per The Mirror: “No, it’s a lot less than that.

“I won’t tell you the exact figure but to give you an idea, since I moved here, I rent a pretty little house and my salary is less than my rent. If I joined Bordeaux, it clearly wasn’t for the money. I had offers from

"I thought about it (moving to Bordeaux) and I said to myself that I loved living in France but I wasn’t playing as much as I wanted at Amiens (one start in four games) even if I had a really nice time at the club.

“I received a lot of messages which said: ‘You could still play in England at a very good level’. But I want to thrive playing football in a nice environment and that is exactly what I am doing now.

“The people I met at Amiens or Bordeaux treat me like a person, not like a footballer. In England, people perceive me as an aggressive personality because of my image of being a big player. I am not like that in my everyday life but in my country, only my family and friends know this.”