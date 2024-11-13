Al-Ettifaq sacked several staff members but Gerrard remains at the club

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq have sacked several staff members - but not Steven Gerrard.

The manager has escaped with a stay of execution, but assistant Dean Holden and sports director Mark Allen are leaving.

The departures are a blow to Gerrard, who brought in the duo and sees them as key allies.

A club statement read: “The board of Ettifaq, led by Mr. Samer Almisehal, has approved the recommendations of the football committee, which are as follows: Mark Allen to leave his position as executive sporting director by mutual agreement.

“Dean Holden to leave his position as assistant manager by mutual agreement.

“The chairman, Mr Sameer Almisehal, reaffirmed that the board is fully committed to supporting the technical staff and players in their efforts to improve the club's position in the league and to secure a top spot in the Gulf Champions League.

“He also expressed his apologies to Ettifaq fans for the disappointing exit from the King Cup.

“The board and everyone at the club deeply appreciate the unwavering support of Ettifaq fans despite recent unsatisfactory results. We remain optimistic that better results are on the horizon.”