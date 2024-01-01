Van Dijk "still wants to go for" World Cup with Netherlands

Van Dijk " still wants to go for" World Cup with Netherlands

Netherlands star Virgil van Dijk will continue representing the Dutch national team for the time being.

The Liverpool center half is not ready to call time on his international career just yet.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dutch head coach Ronald Koeman confirmed he held talks with Van Dijk about his future.

"I noticed how Virgil was feeling, so I thought it was important to visit him," Koeman told De Telegraaf.

"But he indicated that he still wants to go for it for two years, towards the World Cup. I have that feeling with him too, despite the fact that he did not reach his level at the last European Championship.

"He has filled (the role of captain) very well and we have also discussed how he can manage that better in combination with his own game. It is very positive that he is in front of the group like that, but you have to reach your own level first.

"That is the most important thing. He thought he was too busy with others, he indicated. But he was also not chosen for the best Premier League team for nothing."