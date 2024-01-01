Thomas Tuchel in line for England job as candidates flood in

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is ready to come back to England for a national job.

The German wants to be England manager for the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Tuchel is eager to take the job, per The Sun, after the departure of Gareth Southgate.

The latter announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down after a successful tenure that ended with a Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.

Graham Potter and Eddie Howe are two other names that have been mentioned in connection with the job.

Southgate stated: "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

"But it's time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager."