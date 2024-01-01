Scaloni says Liverpool's Mac Allister is "training separately" after injury blow

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister is an injury doubt during this international break.

The midfielder could miss Argentina’s World Cup qualifying games as he is not fully fit.

That is according to Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who spoke about Mac Allister’s condition during a news conference.

"He is training separately,” Scaloni said.

“We'll see if he makes it to the first game.

"For now, he hasn't been able to join us, and, well, we'll make the decision if he's part of the squad or on the bench or if he plays on Thursday. But it's difficult for him to make it today.

"I think we have to take care of him. He's a guy who has a lot of games under his belt and that's the situation today. We hope we don't lose any more players because the situation can change later."