Rodri says player strikes are close after packed schedule

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has spoken out against fixture congestion in football.

The Spaniard, who won Euro 2024 with his nation this summer, will be involved in the newly expanded Club World Cup with City next summer.

Rodri spoke about how the players feel regarding excessive games, as he prepares to take on Inter Milan in the newly expanded Champions League group stages.

"I think we are close to that," said Rodri about players striking to make a point.

"If it keeps this way, it will be a moment that we have no other option, but let's see."