Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Antony wants to play, but...
Riquelme says he was close to signing for Man Utd
Mallorca vs Real Sociedad: Asano vs Kubo

Rodri says player strikes are close after packed schedule

Rodri says player strikes are close after packed schedule
Rodri says player strikes are close after packed scheduleAction Plus
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has spoken out against fixture congestion in football.

The Spaniard, who won Euro 2024 with his nation this summer, will be involved in the newly expanded Club World Cup with City next summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rodri spoke about how the players feel regarding excessive games, as he prepares to take on Inter Milan in the newly expanded Champions League group stages.

"I think we are close to that," said Rodri about players striking to make a point.

"If it keeps this way, it will be a moment that we have no other option, but let's see."

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupRodriManchester CityInterPremier LeagueChampions League
Related Articles
Gvardiol: Man City can win Champions League and Premier League Double
Capello: I want to see if Inter Milan have closed gap on Man City
De la Fuente denies overworking Man City midfielder Rodri