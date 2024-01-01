McClaren opens up about new role at Man Utd

Former Manchester United assistant Steve McClaren has opened up about his new job.

The Ex-England coach has taken on the role of Jamaica's national team manager.

He admits that he will try his best to recruit foreign-born players, such as ex-United star Mason Greenwood.

“I know the players. I met Mason and we had a little conversation. I want to go and meet everyone when I get back and find out whether they actually want to come here and play for Jamaica,' he said during a press conference, as per McAnuff Sports.

“Again, it’s the commitment. I will be making sure that we have a conversation with all the players. We have a list.

“We want to get to a World Cup. To be a good team, we must get the best players. If that means we can use heritage players, we will do it.

“Local players must be good enough. Heritage players must be good enough.”