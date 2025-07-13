Guardiola says his players "will die" if footballs "big bosses" don't change busy schedule

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done the math regarding their upcoming season.

The Spaniard is fully aware of the huge challenge that his team face in the coming months.

City started training for preseason on July 15th, and have a season that will culminate in the FIFA Club World Cup on July 13th, 2025.

"A proper preparation is impossible. We cannot demand when they're exhausted to train properly," Guardiola said this week.

"They have to be fresh in the mind."

On not having more players during their preseason tour of the United States, he added: "I would have preferred to bring (on tour) Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Kyle Walker, all the guys the people are waiting for but the schedule is the schedule and it would not be possible for them to come here."

"We will arrive late," he added.

"But not against United (Community Shield), against Chelsea and Ipswich. We will be late, it’s try to not drop many points, try to compete well.

“We don’t have players because they have to rest, if the big bosses and all the institutions like FIFA, UEFA and the Premier League don't think about the players then the managers have to think about them, otherwise they will die.

"It’s too much. That’s why three weeks or one month is necessary, but the competition is there and you have to adapt