Southampton progress to the next round of the FA Youth Cup after win over Swansea

Southampton earned progression to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup this week.

The Saints’ youngsters were able to get a 2-0 success over Swansea City’s youth team.

Abdulhalim Okonoloa-Matthews got them a second half lead, before Swansea went down to ten men.

An own goal gave the Saints a 2-0 cushion, which they were not going to throw away.

While the game was in the Saints’ favor throughout, the Swansea red card change the contest.

Caio Ifans was shown a straight red for a serious offense at the hour mark.