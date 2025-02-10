Nuno confident in Wood and Awoniyi as Forest miss out on signing a top striker

Nottingham Forest may have missed out on signing a striker in January, but Nuno Espirito Santo remains confident in his current squad.

The Reds prioritized keeping key players, successfully doing so despite not adding to their forward options.

Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi are the main strikers, with Jota Silva and Anthony Elanga available as versatile attacking alternatives.

“I think we are in a good place as a squad,” Nuno said ahead of Tuesday night’s FA Cup tie at Exeter City.

“As long as we keep ourselves healthy and work as good as we are working, I think we can compete until the end of the season.

“It was a quiet window for all the clubs. It is always very difficult to operate and we were aware of that.

“We had a clear intention to retain the core of the squad. All the players are here and are available.

“We didn’t achieve what we wanted because it is very hard. We keep going."

Nuno Espirito Santo has expressed concern ahead of Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup clash with Exeter City, wary of a potential upset.

The Forest boss is cautious after seeing Liverpool suffer a shock defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the previous round.

Nuno is determined to avoid a similar fate against League One opposition in the fourth-round tie.

“I am worried. It is always that point. The FA Cup allows teams from different leagues to have a chance to compete against each other,” Nuno said to reporters.

“I am looking forward to the aspect that I think it’s a good moment for us as a squad to take advantage of this game by rewarding the players who are working so hard, to give them minutes. At the same time, we will bring everybody that we want to bring to the last games of the competition.

“I look forward to it. But I am always concerned and worried about the game.

“We have already had a chat about the game. What I think is important in these games is to try to find simplicity. Solve the problems in a simple way, because our quality and our talent will show - I hope.”