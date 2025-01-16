Man Utd raise Garnacho's price to £60M after rejecting major Napoli bid

Manchester United have set their price for Alejandro Garnacho this week after rejecting a £40M bid from Italian giants Napoli.

This is reported by the Daily Star who state that United have told Napoli to stump up £60M if they want to sign Garnacho this winter as owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe attempts to raise funds for his side who must sell to buy this winter to abide by financial rules.

United are determined to get the right price for the Argentine international who has fallen out of place under new manager Ruben Amorim who is reportedly interested in a move to Naples this winter.

The winger made his first start in eight games in last weekend's thrilling FA Cup third-round win at Arsenal and is certainly the first name on the list of players who United can sell for a high amount to free up funds that can be invested elsewhere in the side.

Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro are also reportedly up for sale at the right price during the January transfer window as Amorim looks to shape his team and mold it into something that fits his tactical style.