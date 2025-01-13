Maguire believes Amorim has revived his career at Man Utd this season

Manchester United center half Harry Maguire believes Ruben Amorim has given him his confidence back.

The defender was back to his imperious best against Arsenal in an FA Cup third-round penalty shootout win.

Advertisement Advertisement

United drew 1-1 after extra time, having played most of the second half and extra time with ten men.

Post-game, Maguire said: “Ruben said to me that when it came across to him that I had an option (in my contract), he said it was a no-brainer for him. It’s given me confidence and belief that they want me at the club and part of this project. He’s really demanding.

“And I’m happy to be here. I want this club to be back fighting for titles and not fighting where we are in the table right now. We’ve got a long way to go.

“I think my first couple of years at United was probably the best part of my career. I’m 31 now, coming up to 32 in a couple of months, but I’m getting back to that level. I also think I was at that level last season as well, so it’s been 18 months now where I’d say I’ve been playing consistently well for this club again.

“There’s no doubt I had a tough year in my third season when Ralf took over, I wasn’t at my best, I knew that, I knew I needed to find something to stay at this club because it demands high standards and I feel like I’ve found something. Mentally and physically I feel good.”