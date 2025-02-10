Jebbison on his goal against Everton: To be honest, I don't even remember how I scored

Forward Daniel Jebbison admitted he couldn’t recall the details of his “messy” goal against Everton.

The striker netted the Cherries' second goal, capitalizing on a rebound from a Marcus Tavernier shot.

It marked his second goal in as many FA Cup matches, following his strike against West Brom, which came after a goalless stint at the Hornets.

“It's a good team effort,” he said to Daily Echo.

“We did the basics right and that's what won us the game and I'm very pleased for the boys.”

On the goal, Jebbison said: “I was there at the right time.

“It was a messy goal, but I'll take anything, that's what wins games, goals. So, I'll take it and on to the next round.”

The striker added: “To be honest, I don't even remember how I scored.

“But I just needed to adjust. You know, it was messy, so you always just need to adjust. And I just think I put it in with my knee!”