Glasner on Devenny: We have a lot of confidence in him because he's doing well in training

Ansser Sadiq
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner praised Justin Devenny for his performance in the FA Cup win over Doncaster.   

Glasner highlighted Devenny's maturity on the ball and his ability to adapt to the intensity of senior football.   

He also expressed confidence in the youngster’s potential, suggesting Devenny could play a bigger role in Palace’s future matches. 

Glasner stated: “That’s why he started the game. We have a lot of confidence in him because he's doing well in training. He didn't have so many minutes in the last weeks, that's why he (said he) maybe felt a little bit rusty, but the longer the game went, he did really well. 

“He always finds good positions in the pocket, and also we then say, ‘OK, not always coming to the ball, sometimes running behind’. He did great in the second goal and also a nice pass from Will Hughes. It was a much more difficult finish than the first one (he had), because it was with his right leg, it was a chip over the goalkeeper, whereas the first one was maybe an empty net. 

“But also a good reaction from him, that you can miss a chance, everybody's a human being and it's football, and then stay positive, keep going, and then you get the reward. He got the reward, we got the reward, and now we went into the next round.” 

