Tuchel could take England job as he enters negotiations with the FA

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could be in line for the England job.

The German has been speaking with the Football Association about the position this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per the BBC, Tuchel is interested in becoming the next permanent England manager.

A source adds that discussions are advanced and that an announcement could even happen in the coming weeks.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also said to have even approached about the job.

However, he is still employed by City until the summer and may well choose to stay there beyond that date.