Tribal Football
Most Read
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
REVEALED: Man Utd have clause in Carreras' Benfica deal
Petit surprised if Zizou interested in Man Utd job

Tuchel could take England job as he enters negotiations with the FA

Tuchel could take England job as he enters negotiations with the FA
Tuchel could take England job as he enters negotiations with the FATribal Football
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could be in line for the England job.

The German has been speaking with the Football Association about the position this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per the BBC, Tuchel is interested in becoming the next permanent England manager.

A source adds that discussions are advanced and that an announcement could even happen in the coming weeks.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also said to have even approached about the job.

However, he is still employed by City until the summer and may well choose to stay there beyond that date.

Mentions
FA Community ShieldPartey ThomasGuardiola PepChelseaManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Tare convinced ex-Brescia teammate Guardiola will work in Serie A
Cascarino says England coach Carsley must choose between Foden and Palmer
Man City keeper Ederson: How Guardiola convinced me to reject SPL offer