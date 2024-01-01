Shearer says Ten Hag's job safety depends on next two games

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has just two games to save his job.

That is the view of Alan Shearer, the former Newcastle United player and interim manager.

Shearer believes that losing two of three Premier League games, and the Community Shield to Manchester City, have piled the pressure on Ten Hag.

Speaking to Betfair, he said: “Man United's results will have to improve massively for Ten Hag to still be at the club at Christmas. A lot will depend on their next two results.

“After the defeat to Brighton and the manner of defeat to Liverpool, if the team doesn't see a massive improvement in the next game or two then it will be really, really difficult for him because the noise will only get louder.”