Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd made €100M bid to sign a Barcelona star under Solskjaer
Arsenal interested in Bayer Leverkusen star in summer move
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
France coach Deschamps: Varane has made right decision

Preston's Osmajic receives FA charge this week after biting opponent

Preston's Osmajic receives FA charge this week after biting opponent
Preston's Osmajic receives FA charge this week after biting opponentAction Plus
Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic has received an FA charge this week.

The attacker was accused of biting an opponent - Blackburn Rovers’ on loan star Owen Beck.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Liverpool loanee was also sent off in the game as a result of his reaction to the incident.

Blackburn manager John Eustace told BBC Radio Lancashire at the time: "Owen's got a big bite mark on the back of his neck and it's a shame the referee didn't see that."

Now the BBC states that an official charge has come through for Osmajic after the FA reviewed the evidence.

He has until Monday, 30th September to provide a response to the organization.

Mentions
FA Community ShieldOsmajic MilutinBeck OwenPrestonBlackburnLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
CARABAO CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Man City go to Spurs; Preston host Arsenal
Forest's Bowler praised for versatility after Preston debut
Osmajic could face long ban after biting Liverpool loanee