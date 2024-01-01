Osmajic could face long ban after biting an opponent

Tribal Football
Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic is in line for a long ban for biting an opponent.

He is said to have bitten Owen Beck during the Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

The FA in England confirmed that they are investigating the matter and will comment more at a later date.

Beck, who is on loan from Liverpool, also got a red card in the game after he kicked out at Preston’s Duane Holmes.

Luis Suarez, then of Liverpool, is the last player to have gotten in trouble for biting an opponent.

Blackburn manager John Eustace told BBC Radio Lancashire: "Owen's got a big bite mark on the back of his neck and it's a shame the referee didn't see that."

