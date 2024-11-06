Yoro set to return for Man Utd as he begins training once again
Manchester United have been handed a significant injury boost during the week.
The Red Devils are preparing for a Europa League clash against PAOK on Thursday night.
United’s summer signing Leny Yoro is now back in training with the group and may even get a small cameo in the game.
Another who has been training regularly is Tyrell Malacia, who has been out for over a year.
Yoro trained with the group on Wednesday, with his teammates welcoming him back to action.
Christian Eriksen and Antony were also involved, having missed the last two games.