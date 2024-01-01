Tribal Football
Three young Man Utd stars seen in training ahead of Fenerbahce clash
Manchester United youngsters Ethan Wheatley, Harry Amass and Jack Kingdon were involved in first team training this week.

The Red Devils have often given youth talent a chance to shine in the week as they prepare for games.

Erik ten Hag’s team are preparing for a Europa League clash against Fenerbahce.

Not only is the contest highly anticipated due to the profile of the teams, but that Fenerbahce are managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho.

United are allowed to name a 23-man squad for games in Europe this season.

With Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Toby Collyer and Dan Gore out injured, there may be space for one or two new faces to get in the squad.

