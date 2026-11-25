AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim has demanded more from his side ahead of their Europa League clash with Olympiacos on Thursday (November 26).

AC Milan have had some good results under Amorim, but they’ve certainly struggled on the continent, currently sitting in 28th in the Europa League league phase.

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Amorim’s side suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Ferencvaros at the San Siro last time out, and the former Man United boss has demanded improvement.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference he said: “The only thing we can do is improve our principles. We need to improve on these little things, and that's the only way I can help my players.

“Against Olympiacos, it will be a different match than the one against Frosinone, just as it will be different than the one against Cagliari.

“We need to improve, even in our defending. We've almost always conceded a goal, so that's another area we need to improve."

AC Milan will be without several key players for the trip to Greece, but Amorim is refusing to use that as an excuse.

“To be a good team, you have to do well both in the league and in Europe," he added. “That's the only way to be a good team. We have to be, especially at Milan.

“I'm always waiting for things to go badly, because it doesn't take much to change the situation. That's what I'm trying to make my players understand, because it won't always be this way.

“We're at the beginning of a process, and I think we need everyone. We lost Pavlovic, Modric, Saelemaekers, Chukwueze, and everyone has to be ready, because there are no excuses at big clubs.

“We have to be ready for this. I can't believe we lost all these games in Europe because we rotated.”