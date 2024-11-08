Postecoglou says he only used false nines because he was "bored for a season"

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou was asked if classic strikers were going out of fashion.

The Australian is well vested in such forwards, having signed Dominic Solanke in the summer.

Spurs also came up against an ace marksman in midweek, as Victor Osimhen scored twice in a 3-2 win for Galatasaray in the Europa League.

Postecoglou stated; “Look, I get that we love a trend, particularly one that lasts as long as three weeks in the game. But we've got Lewandowski, we've got Harry Kane. There's some pretty good strikers around the place. It's a challenging position for sure. It always has been, because scoring goals in the most difficult thing to do. To play in that position you have to have a certain personality.

“A really strong mindset. Because ultimately you never get a multitude of chances and that ability to forget what has happened before and focus on the next chance. When you get players like that, that's why they're worth their weight in goals. And I've left out a certain Haaland in that as well. We're really happy with Dom.

“Not just his goals but his general play. The way he's come into the club, he's become a bit of a leader on the field. Great for us, and I certainly believe there's more in him. I've always liked to play with strikers. I've dabbled with false nines, only because I was bored for a season. But if you've got a good striker, you put him in your team.”