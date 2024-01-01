Tribal Football
Postecoglou has huge defensive issue as he looks for Spence replacement
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has a defensive issue for the Europa League. 

The London club did not pick Djed Spence in their squad for the competition this season. 

While he has featured in the Premier League, he is absent from the Europa squad list. 

“Archie (Gray) can play centre-back,” Postecoglou said in Hungary before the game.  

“He's obviously played full-back, played midfield, played probably left-back. He's a pretty versatile player and that's one of the reasons we were really excited to bring him to the club. 

“He takes in information well and with Radu (Dragusin) being suspended and Destiny (Udogie) out, we'll definitely need him at the back. 

“We've got a couple of different options about where we use him, but I'd be comfortable using him in any of those areas.” 

