Man Utd defender returns from injury giving Amorim a huge boost for Ipswich game

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has received a huge fitness boost this week.

The recently installed manager can now call on Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire for his next game.

United take on Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League group stages at Old Trafford on Thursday.

"Not Harry," Amorim confirmed in his pre-match press conference about the game.

"Licha is ready. He didn't stop too much time, so I feel he is ready. The situation is different to Harry's."

United drew 1-1 against Ipswich Town in the Premier League in Amorim’s first game in charge on Sunday.

