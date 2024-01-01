Gullit says Garnacho denied a meeting with Ten Hag after disppointing FC Twente draw

Tribal Football
Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho wanted Erik ten Hag to leave him alone this week. 

That is the view of Netherlands pundit Ruud Gullit, who spoke during United’s 1-1 Europa League group stage draw with FC Twente

United were unable to win their first game at home in the competition, drawing to a former team of Ten Hag’s. 

"(Ten Hag) wanted to have a meeting with Garnacho, but he didn’t feel like it at all," Gullit said, per The Metro.  

"Garnacho was preparing to come on and Ten Hag kept talking to him. "You can just see it when a player thinks: 'Leave me alone, man!'" 

 "Am I shocked by the football? No, because I see this every week," the 62-year-old added. 

"I think Twente played sensibly. You could see that they gained a bit more confidence after a cautious start to the match. At some point you have to give them a little test and they did that well." 

