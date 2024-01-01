Brighton keeping tabs on Celtic ace who is being chased by several clubs

Brighton and Hove Albion are among the teams said to be keeping tabs on Matt O'Riley.

The Denmark international is a hot property and was a star for Scottish champions Celtic last term.

While the Glasgow-based team are loath to lose such an important player, they will be tested by top clubs.

Per The Athletic, a Scottish record equalling £25 million offer may be enough to secure O’Riley.

There is also interest in his services from another Premier League club in Southampton.

Meanwhile, Atalanta in Serie A, who won the Europa League last term, are also interested.