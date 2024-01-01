Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters
Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth
Villa agreed deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest

Newcastle looking to bring in Palace defender in HUGE move

Newcastle looking to bring in Palace defender in HUGE move
Newcastle looking to bring in Palace defender in HUGE move
Newcastle looking to bring in Palace defender in HUGE moveAction Plus
Newcastle United are said to be ready to spend big on a new defender this summer.

The Magpies are being linked to Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The central defender was at Euro 2024 with his teammates, losing in the final to Spain.

Per Sky Sports, the Magpies have made contact with Palace about a price for Guehi.

Whether they are close on valuation is not yet clear, as Newcastle are limited in their spending ability by the league’s PSR.

For their part, Palace will be seeking a mega fee for one of their most important players.

Mentions
EuroGuehi MarcNewcastle UtdCrystal PalacePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Gordon talks up Guehi for Newcastle move
Arsenal consider swap bid for Palace defender Guehi
Lazio approach Sunderland for Bellingham talks as Prem clubs in contact