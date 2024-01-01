Newcastle looking to bring in Palace defender in HUGE move

Newcastle United are said to be ready to spend big on a new defender this summer.

The Magpies are being linked to Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi.

The central defender was at Euro 2024 with his teammates, losing in the final to Spain.

Per Sky Sports, the Magpies have made contact with Palace about a price for Guehi.

Whether they are close on valuation is not yet clear, as Newcastle are limited in their spending ability by the league’s PSR.

For their part, Palace will be seeking a mega fee for one of their most important players.