Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd chiefs eager to sell senior players

Arsenal's Calafiori transfer is imminent in HUGE £40M move

Arsenal's Calafiori transfer is imminent in HUGE £40M move
Arsenal's Calafiori transfer is imminent in HUGE £40M move
Arsenal's Calafiori transfer is imminent in HUGE £40M moveAction Plus
Arsenal have reached a complete agreement with Bologna to sign their center half Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian impressed at Euro 2024 with his national team, showcasing his defensive solidity and passing ability.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per David Ornstein of The Athletic, all the terms of the transfer are now finalized.

Calafiori is ready to travel to England to complete a medical and sign his contract.

After that is complete, Calafiori will join up with Arsenal’s squad in the United States.

The Gunners are set to pay roughly £40m for Calafiori, with almost half that sum going to his old club Basel.

Mentions
EuroCalafiori RiccardoRaya DavidArsenalBolognaBaselFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Roma jump into fee row over Calafiori's Arsenal move
CLOSER! Arsenal and Calafiori waiting on Basel agreement
Bologna chief Fenucci delivers Calafiori update as Arsenal talks drag on