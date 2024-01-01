Arsenal's Calafiori transfer is imminent in HUGE £40M move

Arsenal have reached a complete agreement with Bologna to sign their center half Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian impressed at Euro 2024 with his national team, showcasing his defensive solidity and passing ability.

Per David Ornstein of The Athletic, all the terms of the transfer are now finalized.

Calafiori is ready to travel to England to complete a medical and sign his contract.

After that is complete, Calafiori will join up with Arsenal’s squad in the United States.

The Gunners are set to pay roughly £40m for Calafiori, with almost half that sum going to his old club Basel.