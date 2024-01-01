Tribal Football
Most Read
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Premier League sides ready to pounce on Lille striker after he refuses new contract

Tottenham starlet Parrott says he tries to "block the noise out" from the media

Tottenham starlet Parrott says he tries to "block the noise out" from the media
Tottenham starlet Parrott says he tries to "block the noise out" from the media Tribal Football
Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott has spoken about living up to the hype from his youth days. 

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland forward is now playing at AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Having netted four goals in one match recently, after impressing on loan at Excelsior last term, he is ready to shine for his country as well. 

"When I was a bit younger, I'll tell the truth, it used to get to me a bit," Parrott told reporters. 

He added: "Just trying to live up to the hype in a way at such a young age where it was never going to happen that early, football's never so easy. It was more about growing up a bit and trying to block the noise out. 

"It (the hype) was a lot with the media. There weren't people around me from within. I obviously knew I had talent. How good I was I don't know. I didn't get many games to try and show that." 

Mentions
EredivisieParrott TroyTottenhamAZ AlkmaarExcelsiorPremier League
Related Articles
Holland coach Koeman: Spurs defender Van de Ven can play in midfield; Zirkzee our No1 striker
Van der Vaart tipping big things for ex-Spurs striker Parrott
Man Utd, Villa tracking Bologna defender Beukema