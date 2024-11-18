Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Gakpo opens up on his pride at seeing Gravenberch's "outstanding" performance this season
Gakpo opens up on his pride at seeing Gravenberch's "outstanding" performance this season
Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has expressed his pride at seeing Ryan Gravenberch shine this season. 

Gakpo new that his countryman had the quality to be a starter for club and country. 

After a tough time at Bayern Munich, Gravenberch is firmly a key player for Arne Slot at the Reds

“We (the Dutchmen at Liverpool) knew Ryan already from the Eredivisie when he played at Ajax, and I think everybody knew already that he is this good,” Gakpo recently told Men in Blazers. 

“After, he made a move to Bayern Munich and maybe he didn’t play that much over there, but still everybody in Holland knew how good he could be when he was playing. 

“And I think maybe the manager (Slot) also knew this. At the beginning of the season he put him in a slightly different position but he gave him the confidence to play there. 

“Ryan showed his quality at that position, grabbed his chance as well and turned out to be a good match. He is playing outstandingly for us this season. 

“I’m very happy that we can see the Ryan we as Dutchmen already knew, but now he can show it to the whole world. I’m very proud of him.” 

