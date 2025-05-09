Ajax win 37th Eredivisie title, ending three-year drought

Eredivisie giants Ajax won their record-extending 37th league title on Sunday after beating NEC Nijmegen x-x and PSV's slip-up away at Feyenoord.

Ajax's x-x home win over NEC Nijmegen extended their lead over PSV to seven points. Earlier on Sunday, the Eindhoven side lost x-x to Feyenoord in Rotterdam, gifting Ajax a golden opportunity to lay claim to their first piece of silverware since 2022.

Advertisement Advertisement

It had been three years since Ajax last won the Eredivisie title, with Feyenoord and PSV winning the league in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Ajax finished third in 2023 but had a disastrous 2023/24 season, which saw them finish in fifth after a tumultuous campaign.

Under Italian boss Francesco Farioli, Ajax rapidly climbed out of their hole and impressed with wins over direct rivals Feyenoord and PSV in the space of just four days in October.

Later in the season, Ajax embarked on an imperious 10-game win streak - their longest in the Eredivisie since 2018.

Ajax hit a bump in the road in the latter part of the season, losing 4-0 to FC Utrecht before drawing 1-1 at home to Sparta Rotterdam. Their win over NEC was Ajax's first in nearly a month.

Read a report on Ajax's win over NEC here

The title is Ajax's tenth in the 21st century, two fewer than PSV's record this century. The Amsterdam club went on a streak of four titles under Frank de Boer between 2011 and 2014 and a three-title streak between 2019 and 2022 under former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

More peculiarly, this title is Ajax's first without Daley Blind since the 2003/04 season. Former Manchester United and Bayern Munich defender Blind was present for both title streaks under De Boer and Ten Hag.

There are two more games to play in the Eredivisie season. Ajax will kick off the last week of the current campaign against FC Groningen before hosting FC Twente in the final match of their surprising season.