Northampton sign Brighton playmaker on season long loan
Northampton Town have secured the signature of midfielder Samy Chouchane on loan from Brighton.

The soon to be 21 year old Tunisian youngster has not yet played for Brighton’s senior team.

However, he is highly rated within the club and has played seven times in the EFL Trophy.

"He has risen through the levels at Brighton to be involved with the first-team squad and we have been impressed with his attitude, his ability and his progression," said Cobblers manager Jon Brady.

Northampton, who have made 11 signings this summer, are trying to push up the League One table.

