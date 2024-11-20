Summerfield says every team in England will have American owners in the coming years

Nearly every team in the English football pyramid may soon have American owners.

That is the view of an investment expert Adam Summerfield who specializes in football clubs.

He believes that the trend of American investors buying smaller English sides, clearing debt, and then trying to make a profit will continue.

An example would be how Shilen Patel and Bilkul Football bought a majority stake in West Brom back in February.

Wrexham are owned by Americans, along with Tom Brady having a stake in Birmingham City.

Summerfield told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Fourteen of the 20 Premier League teams are LLP (limited liability partnership) minority-owned (by Americans) and at least a third of the EFL are.

"I can't see how all of them won't have American investment in the next five to 10 years.

"I know what we have in terms of our trend line and our competitors and I'm not aware of a team that hasn't had a conversation with an American investor in the past few months. Every team is talking to them."

