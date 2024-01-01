Tribal Football
Rowe returns to Man Utd as player coach for the Under-21s side
Former Manchester United academy talent Tommy Rowe is back at the club.

Rowe, who left as a youngster in 2003 to Stockport County, is back as a player-coach.

The veteran has enjoyed more than 500 games in the EFL, including in the Championship for Peterborough, Wolves and Bristol City.

Rowe will be a player coach for the Under-21s, as Tom Huddlestone and Paul McShane were before him.

"The experienced midfielder will create various unique development opportunities for United’s Academy players by coaching from within training sessions and driving daily standards on and off the pitch," United said when announcing Rowe's arrival.

