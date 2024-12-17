Howe confirms Newcastle wonderkid will play a part in EFL Cup clash with Brentford

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has made it clear that Lewis Miley is not going anywhere. 

The youngster burst onto the scene last term but has not earned as much game time this season. 

However, Howe believes that Miley is benefiting from training with senior players and improving his own game, given he is only 18. 

On the teenager, who just returned from injury, Howe said: "He played last night (against Chelsea Under-21s) albeit for a short period as he will be involved with us tomorrow. 

"Getting his rhythm back is a really underrated thing.  

“Players can rush that final part so when Lewis now plays in the first team he will be at a really good level because of that." 

