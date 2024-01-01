Buendía pleased after EFL Cup victory against Wycombe

Aston Villa creative star Emi Buendía reflected on a positive night in midweek.

The attacking midfielder is back in action after a long term absence due to a knee injury.

Buendia helped Villa book their spot in the Carabao Cup fourth round, beating Wycombe.

Buendía told VillaTV: “Really good, really good.

“To be back playing in the starting XI, to be the captain for the first time for this club and also to help the team with a goal, it’s amazing.

“So, I’m really, really happy.”

“It was really hard,” added Buendía.

“We knew it before, to come here, small pitch with the fans and they push a lot for them.

“They were a really strong team fighting for every ball.

“It was our discipline, keeping in our way.

“We knew we needed to fight and keep our plan, so we kept on that and we got the win.”