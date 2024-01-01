Mamardashvili: "I will fight for the starting goalkeeper position" at Liverpool

Tribal Football
Future Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili knows he will have a fight on his hands to become their no.1.

The Valencia star is moving to Anfield in the summer after the clubs agreed a £30M deal for next summer.

Many fans are bemused at the transfer, given Alisson Becker is seen as the world’s best, but Mamardashvili is ambitious too.

"I was attracted by the Liverpool project when the club's representatives met with me to sign me," said the Georgia international.

"I will fight for the starting goalkeeper position, even if the current goalkeeper does not leave the team."

"I am fully focused, 100%, on helping my team keep its place in La Liga," he told Georgian television's First Channel. 

"I will work hard for that.

"Also, we have not been lucky with the schedule at the start of the season. We have had to play against big teams like Barcelona, Atletico and Athletic.

"Now there are matches coming up in which we can take points. We look to the future with hope."

