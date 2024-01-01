Tribal Football
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are holding talks about a move for midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan, who shone at the Copa America, is not wanted by PSG anymore.

Per Sky Sports, the two clubs are trying to iron out a deal that works financially.

PSG signed Ugarte last summer, which means they want to recoup most of the money they spent.

United have their own financial issues, as they need to comply with Premier League PSR.

The Red Devils are working to sell players, including academy talent Mason Greenwood.

