Moyes tipped for Everton return as Dyche sacking imminent

Former West Ham boss David Moyes is being tipped for an emotional return to management.

The veteran has not worked since he was let go by the Hammers in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Moyes helped West Ham to a European trophy, winning the 2023 Conference League final.

Ex-Premier League star Nigel Reo-Coker believes Moyes may go back to old club Everton in the near future.

He told the BBC’s Football Daily podcast: “When you look at what’s happening now as well – yes Sean Dyche was (already there) – but Everton have been trending this same way for so long.

“I’m not putting it out there but there is a certain David Moyes who knows that club very well, inside out, who currently isn’t managing anyone.

“The pressure is different now on Sean Dyche, where Everton might look to change the manager and bring someone else in for new ideas or a fresh start.”