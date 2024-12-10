Maresca to rotate Chelsea side in preparation for 7,000 mile round trip to Kazakhstan

Premier League giants Chelsea are set to heavily rotate in the Conference League this week.

Coach Enzo Maresca could take 11 academy stars for the game against Astana on Thursday.

The game involves a 7,000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan and a game in sub-zero temperatures.

However, Chelsea are perfect in the Conference League so far and can afford to slip up in this game.

Maresca will not want to risk any of his Premier League stars, given they are in the title race now.

The Blues beat Tottenham 4-3 away from home on Sunday to go within four of Liverpool, having played a game more.